Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

((Gray News) - Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for coronavirus, the NFL Network reported.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport also said that several other players on the Cowboys and Houston Texans have COVID-19.

“Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me,” Rapaport said on Twitter. “Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.”

The Cowboys declined to comment, citing privacy laws.

“None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities,” Rapaport said. “The teams followed proper health protocols.”

The NFL is in the process of establishing protocols for the return of players, including what would happen in the case of positive tests, but there is no timetable for their return. Training camps are supposed to start in a little more than a month.

Several players have gone public with their diagnosis, including star Denver pass rusher Von Miller. Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first to publicly acknowledge a positive test, on April 15.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and even death.

The 24-year-old Elliott has led the NFL in rushing twice in his first four seasons. He missed all of training camp last year in a contract holdout, eventually signing a $90 million, six-year extension a few days before the start of the season.

