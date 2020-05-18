Expanded guidelines mean more people can get tested for COVID-19

Guidelines to test for the coronavirus changed Friday, which means more people are now allowed to get tested.

Governor Roy Cooper said Monday that there will be increased testing as the state moves towards phase 2 of reopening. Plus, with the new guidelines, he said he expects more testing sites to pop up as well.

"We are ramping up our testing and tracing," said Cooper. “We're negotiating for these mobile, modular units that will come to particular communities."

These will add to the 275 existing testing sites in the state.

The increased testing is due to two main reasons: more available testing kits and the new guidelines.

The new recommendations permit more than just people who may have symptoms. Now, they encourage those who have been in close contact with others who have the virus, those who are at high risk because of illness or where they live, those who work are health care workers or essential employees, or those who come from highly marginalized populations.

If you fall into one of these categories, you can find your closest testing site here at the NC Department of Health and Human Services website. https://www.ncdhhs.gov/

The director for Beaufort County’s health department, James Madson, said he knows there will be an increase. “More people will be coming in, I'm estimating 3 to 4 times the number of people may get tested now,” he said.

The director emphasized that just because testing numbers are increasing does not indicate that case numbers are going up. It could just mean that more tests, in general, are being carried out.