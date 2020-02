Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan has died at the age of 87.

An obituary posted online by a funeral home said Jordan died on Sunday at his home in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

It didn't disclose a cause of death.

Gov. Roy Cooper described Jordan as a friend and a "great North Carolinian.''

Jordan was elected lieutenant governor in 1984 and served in the office from early 1985 to 1988.\

He ran for governor in 1988 and lost to Republican Gov. Jim Martin.