Evictions put on hold as courts postpone cases during pandemic

When Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered all local courts to postpone cases in district and superior courts, that meant some legal matters would be put on hold --including evictions.

The hold stopped the eviction process from beginning for a lot of people in Pitt County, however evictions that were already ruled upon by a judge did not stop.

The Pitt County Sherifs Office now has three evictions that they have to conduct by law, but Sgt. Lee Darnell says they want to offer everyone assistance during this time.

"We want to offer everyone the best ability to take care of their families during this crisis," said Darnell.

The sheriffs office says they want people to know they are there for their citizens during this pandemic.