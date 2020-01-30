Entries wanted for Unnatural Resources Fair

An upcoming fair is encouraging people to recycle.

The 28th annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is happening February 7-9 at the Greenville Convention Center.

The fair allows people to create their own inventions and displays using an unnatural resource. An unnatural resource is material that has been used once or is a scrap from a larger project. It can’t be found in that form in nature because man has changed it.

The goal of the fair encourage people to reuse products.

The categories include art, science, toys, tools & equipment, music, math, exercise & sporting equipment, home use, language arts, social studies/ history, robots and miscellaneous.

Anyone from kindergarten to senior citizens can participate.

The fair is free to enter and attend. The projects do not have to be finished until set up on February 6.

