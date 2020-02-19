Empty Bowls fundraiser supports Carteret County nonprofits

Hundreds of people filled the Crystal Coast Civic Center Wednesday to help raise money for three non-profit organizations that ensure their community has enough to eat.

Hot soup and good company were on the menu at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser in Morehead City.

The event is a major fundraiser for three non-profits in Carteret County: Hope Mission, Martha's Mission Cupboard, and Backpack Friends.

The sold out event brought in 500 people who were able to pick out a handmade bowl and sample from a large selection of soups that were all made locally.

This is the 17th year for the fundraiser.

