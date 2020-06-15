Employees and customers react to Vidant Wellness Center Closing

Vidant permanently closed its Wellness Center in Greenville Monday morning with leaders citing financial strain due to the coronavirus.

They explained they had to close after ongoing financial struggles worsened with the costs needed to increase cleaning and continue operating with only limited capacity.

For the 139 employees at the Wellness Center, Vidant leaders said most of them will be reassigned to either work in childcare or as part of their COVID-19 response.

When one former yoga instructor at the center, Phelicia Price, found out, she said it will definitely affect several employees. "From the janitor to the front desk people, to the - my supervisor, to the personal trainers...that building housed so many people," she explained.

Clients were also surprised. "I was stunned. I couldn't believe it," said one, Donna Duffy. "I mean this is, I've gone to Vidant every day for the last 5 years up until the COVID-19 closing, and it's become an integral part of my life."

However, Price is staying optimistic and bringing her yoga classes online to pivot with the times. But, she said she'll still miss checking in with her students.

"Even with my platform, I'm excited about it. But I'm gonna miss that interaction," she said.

Vidant said that the Wellness Centers in Washington and Ahoskie will not be affected. They plan to re-open those centers whenever the governor gives the go-ahead to re-open all gyms.