Emergency responders & the challenges during snowy weather

9-1-1 centers and emergency agencies in Martin County have been on high alert for the winter weather.

Because we don't experience a lot of snow, the dangerous conditions may mean more accidents on the road and more 9-1-1 calls. While the weather conditions could increase the wait time to get help, 9-1-1 officials say there's no reason for panic -- they will still be dispatching every call.

First responders like Fire and Rescue, however, will have to go a little slower in their fire trucks to make sure they themselves don't end up in an emergency of their own."Although they're heavy they can slip and slide just as anyone's vehicle can do. So we're gonna respond at a slower rate of speed however we're gonna do it to the point that the citizen's not waiting but so long," said Williamston Fire Chief, Michael Peaks.

Overall, there's a general understanding to get there quickly, but not to put their own team in harm's way.