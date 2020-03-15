Emerald Isle taking COVID-19 safety measures at town buildings

The town of Emerald Isle is enacting some restrictions to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the town is adopting a social distancing model by closing the police department and town administration building to non-essential walk-in traffic.

Those who need to need to get permits, pay taxes or submit service requests are asked to do so over the phone or internet.

In addition, the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center is closed to the public until further notice.