Emerald Isle redevelopment project could be delayed

​​A redevelopment project along the Crystal Coast could be delayed as Emerald Isle leaders consider impacts to major upcoming events.

The town is moving forward with the redevelopment project on Islander Drive, but Emerald Isle's town manager said some of the construction could be delayed to minimize effects on the St. Patrick's Day Festival and the town's upcoming marathon.

The project includes improvements to roadways, drainage systems, sidewalks, and parking at the western public beach access point.

The work being done by A-Team Enterprises in Morehead City is a mixed-use facility at the corner of Islander Drive and Louise Avenue.

The development will include retail space on the first floor and residential space on the second floor.

Town Manager Matt Zapp said a final decision will be made in the coming weeks, but early indications point to the project beginning with above ground work starting on April 1st, with a 45-day timeline to complete that phase before the 2020 beach season kicks off Memorial Day weekend.