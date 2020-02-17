Emerald Isle planning to add more lifeguards this summer

A coastal community is making a few changes ahead of the busy tourism season in an effort to better protect beachgoers.

The town of Emerald Isle says they are adding more warning flags, using drones, and have new beach vehicles to keep visitors as safe as possible this summer.

The town is also hoping to bring on even more lifeguards and have them hit the beaches a few weeks earlier this year, and they are still looking for qualified people to join them.

The town will be placing their warning flags out on April 1st through October 31st to help educate beachgoers on conditions, and officials say they hope to have lifeguards out at the beginning of May through Labor Day.