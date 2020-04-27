Emerald Isle planning for beach rentals beginning May 9th

The Town of Emerald Isle will extend a mandatory restriction on short term rentals through May 8th. The restriction prohibits the renting of a hotel room, motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite, or similar accommodation.

Property owners/managers may accept occupants effective May, 9th.

Emerald Isle stresses that tourist travel to the area remains highly discouraged. All public parking areas, restrooms, and playgrounds remain closed at this time.

Based upon the current NC Stay at Home Order through May 8, the town plans to open the Third Street and Station Street parking lots to the public on May 9th.

Currently, Emerald Isle residents and property owners can access the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Bogue Sound. Permitted activities include swimming, surfing, kiting, kayaking, fishing, and boating. Residents can walk, jog, and sit on the beach strand. All beach goers must adhere to the current social distancing guidelines.

