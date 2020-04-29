NOT PEAK SEASON: Emerald Isle mayor concerned about summer economic impact

Entering the first month of what is typically peak beach and business booming season in Emerald Isle, the mayor is concerned.

Mayor Eddie Barber says this is when things start to pick up and it's when businesses have their biggest source of income and revenue. This year it is different with COVID-19 keeping people inside, away from each other, and visitors out of Emerald Isle.

"Our gift shops, our retail shops, our restaurants," Barber said. "It's extremely difficult for them. As a business owner myself, I know how difficult it is because you rely on the months of May, June, July, August, and September to receive the majority of your income."

Short term rentals are restricted until May 8th. Various beach accesses are closed. Businesses and restaurants geared toward tourists and even locals aren't doing as well as they normally are. Regardless, Barber says this is a resilient community.

"We've been through hurricanes and tornadoes and we always rise to the occasion. I know our town people, how dedicated they are, how well they work together, and I know when this is behind us, we'll bounce back because we're just a resilient community."

As of Wednesday, the beach is only open for residents and property owners of Emerald Isle. Mayor Barber discourages people from outside the area to come for safety and health purposes.

If residents do decide to use the beach, he says proper social distancing measures should continue to be taken.