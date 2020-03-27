Emerald Isle expands COVID-19 restrictions

The Town of Emerald Isle is taking additional action to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Friday, Mayor Eddie Barber expanded a local State of Emergency to include mandatory restrictions.

Beginning Saturday, Emerald Isle will place a mandatory restriction on short term rentals. The restriction prohibits the renting a hotel room, motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite, or similar accommodation through April 29.

Barber says, "Visitors should be aware that travel to Emerald Isle is not permitted during this time. For a community anchored in hospitality, this is a very difficult message to send and share."

Public beach parking areas, playgrounds, and restroom facilities in Emerald Isle remain closed.

Residents, guests, and contractors are asked to use online or telephone service options to secure permits, make tax payments, or submit service requests.

Normal hours of operation will continue at the Administration Building and Police Department. Non-essential walk-in traffic is restricted at these buildings until further notice.