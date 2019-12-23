Emerald Isle Police arrest man for firing a shot at a home

Police in one coastal town say they've arrested a man for firing a gun at a home.

Emerald Isle Police say an argument between two parties escalated to the point where a gun was pulled and fired into the door of a home.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say one person had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Officials say this is still an active investigation and that a rumor that there was an active shooter in Emerald Isle is false.

The name of the suspect was not provided by police.

