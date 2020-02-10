Elizabeth City woman killed in morning house fire

Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a deadly fire this morning.

The fire department was called to the 600 block of Southern Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the back of the home and inside they found the body of Javona Jones laying on the floor.

No other homes were damaged by the fire, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about this morning's fire to call them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.