Elizabeth City police need your help looking for a missing 49-year-old man.

They're looking for Larry Jordan, who was last seen about two weeks ago. The family hasn't heard from him during that time period.

Jordan is about 5'6" and 165 pounds. He also has family living in the Philadelphia area.

If you know where he is or see him, call Elizabeth City police at 252-335-4321 or the Communications Center at 252-331-1500.