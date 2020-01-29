Elizabeth City man with 16,000 child porn images & videos sentenced to 10-years in prison

An Elizabeth City man who investigators say had more than 16,000 images and videos of child pornography is headed to prison for 10-years.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Alan Andersen was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last November.

In October 2017, an investigation into a file sharing network identified Andersen’s IP address as advertising known child pornography files.

The investigation also revealed that files containing child pornography were directly downloaded from Andersen’s IP address.

Following the identification of Andersen’s residence, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his home. On February 28, 2018, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and numerous devices were seized from his house.

Prosecutors say during an interview, Andersen admitted to downloading and storing child pornography. A forensic review of the seized devices revealed multiple devices containing the thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

