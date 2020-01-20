FOUND: Elizabeth City man missing since Saturday

UPDATE: Elizabeth City police say Dwight Williams was found this afternoon.

Previous Story

An Eastern Carolina police department is looking for a man who has been missing for several days.

Elizabeth City police say Dwight Williams was last seen around noon on Saturday in the 800 block of Boston Avenue.

The 61-year-old man is approximately 5'10 tall, weighs around 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a thin red jacket, a dark ball cap, and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Williams should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

