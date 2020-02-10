Elizabeth City man charged with sex crimes involving a minor

The Elizabeth City Police Department says a man previously arrested on a half dozen charges for various crimes is now charged with multiple sex offenses involving a minor.

Police arrested 38-year-old Troy Griffin after he was indicted for five counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and five counts of statutory sex offense with a 13,14,15 year old.

Griffin was given a $25,000 bond that he posted with a bondsman at the Magistrates Office.

Griffin's previous charges included larceny by an employee, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, assault on a government official, and resisting a public officer in 2007.

