Elizabeth City man charged with murder now facing additional charges

A man charged with murder awaiting trial has been arrested on additional charges.

Elizabeth City police say Curtis Brinkley is out on bond for second degree murder charges from last October.

He was arrested on Monday for two true bill indictments for possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon. His bond has been set at $70,000.

As of Tuesday, a court date hasn't been set yet.

A man has been charged with murder following a weekend shooting.

Elizabeth City police arrested Curtis Brinkley, 38, Monday afternoon during a traffic stop near Persse Street.

He's accused of fatally shooting Eric Johnson, 40, on Hunter Street Saturday evening. It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

Brinkley is being held at the Albemarle jail under no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-335-4321.

