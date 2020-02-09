Elizabeth City man arrested after police say he broke into several businesses

An Elizabeth City man is facing charges after police say he broke into several businesses.

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, police were called to the area of Andy's Pancakes at 913 West Ehringhaus St. for a suspicious man in the area.

Officers say they noticed several broken windows while doing a security check.

After hearing commotion inside Natories Barber Shop, police questioned a suspect.

Rocky Whitehurst, 33, of Laurel Avenue, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering, and two counts of felony larceny.

Police say their investigation indicates Whitehurst had broken into Lily Ink, Colonial Cleaners, Natories Barber Shop, and Estilistiletu Salon early Saturday morning.

Whitehurst has previously been charged with 33 crimes from 2013 to 2017 and is currently on probation from a previous conviction.

He is being held at Albemarle District Jail under a $37,000 bond.