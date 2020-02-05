Elizabeth City Papa John's robbed by masked gunman

Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a pizza store robber.

Elizabeth City police say the Papa John's Pizza on Rich Boulevard was robbed around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a heavyset black man with a red bandana and white mask to conceal his identity came into the business with a gun and demanded money from the register.

The gunman got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

