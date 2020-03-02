Eleven charged, five others sought in Martin County drug operation

Eleven people have been arrested and authorities are looking for five more after an undercover drug operation in Martin County.

The Martin County Narcotics Unit has been conducting the operation over the past several weeks, according to deputies.

The narcotics unit is made up of deputies from the Martin County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Williamston Police Department.

Those arrested are:

• Nyzek Little, 19, of Greenville. Charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, carry a concealed weapon. and resist, delay or obstruct an officer/ His bond is $35,000.00 secured.

• Samantha Baker, 30, of Williamston. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule iv controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances. Her bond is $2,500.00 unsecured.

• Katherine Bullock, 59, of Williamston. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule iv controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances. Her bond is $2,500.00 unsecured.

• Joseph Sheppard, 56, of Williamson. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts), possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule iv controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle to keep or store controlled substances (2 counts). His bond is $5,000.00 unsecured.

• Jermaine Clegg, 32, of Williamston. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance (3 counts), and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances. His bond is $30,000.00 secured.

• Markel Smallwood, 24, of Williamston. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance (4 counts), and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000' of a park. His bond is $20,000.00 unsecured.

• Brandon Parker, 34, of Williamston. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000' of a daycare. His bond is $30,000.00 secured.

• Wendy Clow, 50, of Chocowinity. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances with 1000' of a school. Her bond is $4,200.00 secured.

• Jaishon James, 20, of Williamston. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana (2 counts). His bond is $1,000.00 secured.

• Kiondendrick Reddick, 18, of Greenville. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule ii controlled substance (2 counts), and conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance. His bond is $150,000.00 secured.

• Carol Clow, 20, of Chocowinity. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000' of a school. Her bond is $3,500.00 secured.

These people are wanted on drug charges:

• Donald Smallwood, 33, of Williamston. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance, and conspire to sell or deliver schedule ii controlled substance.

• Christopher Spivey, 28, of Williamston. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin (3 counts), possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance (3 counts), possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances (4 counts), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Tyrone Joyner, 34, of Windsor. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.

• Derrick Smith, 45, of WIlliamston. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule ii controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000' of a school.

• Jaheem Salisbury, 18, of Jamesville. Wanted for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance (3 counts).