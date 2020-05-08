Electrical equipment failure causes New Bern restaurant fire

Investigators in New Bern say an early morning fire that caused heavy damage to a restaurant was the result of an electrical issue.

The New Bern Fire Department was called to Prohibition Bar and Grill around 8:40 a.m. Friday a possible kitchen fire.

When crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the Craven Street building and there were flames showing inside.

Owners of the restaurant say thankfully no one was there at the time. The fire was called in by a neighbor.

Officials say it was determined the fire was due to an electrical equipment failure and the heavy smoke caused about $50,000 worth of damage to the first and second floors.

