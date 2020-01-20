Elderly man with dementia walks away from Jacksonville hospital

Police are looking for an elderly man who suffers from dementia after he walked away from an Eastern Carolina hospital early this morning.

Wesley Foster III was last seen around 3:25 a.m. at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

He is 75 years old, approximately 6' tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes, according to Jacksonville police. Foster was wearing a red t-shirt, dark pants, and holding a jacket.

If you see Foster, you should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

