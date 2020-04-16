Elderly Greenville man struck & killed by SUV

An elderly man was struck and killed as he was trying to cross a Greenville street Wednesday afternoon.

Greenville police say 82-year-old Michael Cotter, of Greenville, later died at Vidant Medical Center from his injuries.

Police say Cotter was trying to cross 5th Street at the intersection of Brownlea Drive around 3:15 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV driven by 21-year-old Austin Strickland, of Greenville.

There are no crosswalks at the intersection and the speed limit on 5th Street is 35 miles per hour.

No charges have yet been filed in the crash and police ask anyone who witnessed the accident to call them at 252-329-4183.

