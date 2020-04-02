Elderly Bertie Co. man dies from coronavirus, wife remains at Vidant

We now know the name of the coronavirus patient from Bertie County who died yesterday.

Family members say 80-year-old Tony Adams passed away two weeks after taking his wife to the hospital.

Monica Adams, who is in her early 70s, remains on a ventilator and dialysis, suffering from the same virus. Her granddaughter says she has yet to learn that her husband of nearly 60 years has passed away.

"My grandpa, who was the one that took her to the hospital two weeks ago ...ended up in the hospital about a week after she went. Due to underlying health conditions, his body didn't respond well. The virus hit him hard and fast," Jessica Norrell wrote in a social media post.

Norrell is asking people to stay home and abide by social media restrictions. "With quarantines and restrictions that we are facing right now (that people mock and get angry over), just remember ...no one is there to hold my grandma's hand and tell her that she's going to be okay - she's alone. No one was there with my grandpa in his final moments - he was all alone."

Norrell says her grandmother is now at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and while she is responding to treatment her status remains the same.