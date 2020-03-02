Eight nabbed on drug charges in Craven County

Multiple people were nabbed on drug charges in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged the following people:

- Haley Thompson, 25, of Cove City, is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, simple possession schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer.

- Donald Brinson, 56, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

- Brett Koonce, 24, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession methamphetamine.

- Christopher Manning, 46, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

- Bryan Ward, 47, of Grantsboro, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony destroy criminal evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Broderick Whithurst, 37, of Grifton, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Charles Jones, 48, of Vanceboro, is charged with felony manufacture marijuana and felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance.

- Jessamyn Martin, 33, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession controlled substance on jail premises, felony damage jail fire system, felony malicious conduct by prisoner, simple possession MDPV, and possession of drug paraphernalia.