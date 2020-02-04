Edenton teacher wins $25,000 education award

A science teacher in the east got quite the surprise Tuesday at a school assembly.

At John A. Holmes High School in Edenton, Rachel O'Kelly was presented with the Milken Educator Award. Her prize was a check for $25,000 to spend as she pleases.

O'Kelly is the only teacher in North Carolina to win the honor from the Milken Family Foundation and one of just 40 educators nationwide. The award recognizes exceptional educators.

O'Kelly was honored for her efforts to engage and challenge her students.

Greg Gallagher, the Milken Educator Awards Program Director, presented the award.

Gallagher said O'Kelly goes the extra mile to make sure her students get the kind of science education that will be vital in the coming years.