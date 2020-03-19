Edenton-Chowan Schools employee's spouse latest case of coronavirus

The Edenton-Chowan School District has confirmed the spouse of a school employee has tested positive for the COVID-19.

District leaders said Thursday via media release that because of employment laws, they are unable to identify the employee, but said the district worker is employed at D.F. Walker Elementary School and the couple lives outside of Chowan County. They added, the employee has not been in the school building since Monday.

The district said they contacted the Health Department, Emergency Management and the local hospital when learning of the positive diagnosis.

Also, Edenton-Chowan School District leaders said they immediately shut down the campuses of D.F. Walker and White Oak Elementary Schools after learning about the positive coronavirus results involving the employee’s spouse.

Per the advisement provided by the Albemarle Regional Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the district is disinfecting all buildings based on the CDC guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, they say all school campuses will be closed Friday and Monday for all employees and staff members.

Meal service will be suspended until Tuesday, March 24th. District leaders said, they will continue to notify the public, work with the Health Department and Emergency Management, and take responsive measures as appropriate.

They direct all questions regarding COVID-19, precautions, and general information, to the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHS), and Albemarle Regional Health Services.

Attached is a link to a comprehensive list of COVID-19 Coronavirus Frequently Asked Questions from DHHS of North Carolina: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19/faq [google.com]