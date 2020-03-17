Eastern NC food bank needs donations and volunteers

Volunteers in Greenville spent Tuesday afternoon bagging up what could be some of the last vegetables and produce they have to give to neighbors in need in Eastern Carolina.

The director at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina said with so many people out of work due to business and government closures related to the spread of the Coronavirus, food bank leaders anticipate an even bigger need for food than normal.

Director George Young said, community support is vital as they adjust to providing food distributions to the food bank's network of over 900 partner agency food pantries and every donation makes a difference.

For example, a dollar donation can buy up to 10 dollars’ worth of food from supporting grocery stores that partner with the Food Bank.

Young also said many volunteers are students who are now out of town due to the college closing or people who no longer want to expose themselves in public venues, despite sanitary measures the food bank is taking.

"We are just like the start of how this will play out. We do know volunteer support has dropped off with the closure of ECU and PCC and volunteers are concerned about coming to a public place. We do appreciate the volunteers that are showing up and helping with the daily work," said Young.

In addition to volunteers, another big need is monetary donations. They ask people to make donations online at foodbankcenc.org/covid19give.