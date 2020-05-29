Eastern Carolinians react to backlash of George Floyd death

The death of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, who has now been charged with murder and manslaughter, has escalated to protests, riots and a national conversation about the treatment of African-Americans in the U.S.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance watched the cell phone video of George Floyd as he died.

"To hear an adult male call for his mother...I could only see my son...Calling for me,” said Dance.

Floyd was arrested Monday night in Minneapolis. He was pinned to the ground, with an officer's knee on his neck for several minutes, before he died.

What happened has sparked outrage. Protests and riots broke out in the days following throughout Minneapolis, people even setting a police station on fire after it was abandoned due to safety concerns.

"They shouldn't be burning and looting buildings,” said Washington resident Nicholas Pierce, “but just like Martin Luther King said, ‘a riot is because the unheard is not heard.’"

"I think people should be outraged,” said Dance. “And I think it pulls back the curtains of something that's systemic here in the institution of justice."

The New Bern and Greenville police chiefs have also come out saying they condemn what the police officers did, saying it breaks trust between the public and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, a black and Latino CNN reporter was arrested Friday morning while covering the protests. A white CNN reporter nearby was not.

The events in Minneapolis are reinvigorating a conversation the nation has had before about the difference in the treatment of African Americans in our country, and the consequences those like Floyd have faced as a result.

“Everyone need to reflect on this and take a deep, sobering thought: what if it were you?” asked Jamesville resident Michael Watts. “What if it was your family member? How would you feel? Even if you weren't black, how would you feel? How would you want to address that situation?”