Eastern Carolinian's hit the holiday gift return circuit

Twas the day after Christmas and all through the city folks were returning gifts while saving a penny.

"Really it's the best time i think, you know, you get to see some good deals," says Steven Moore.

Moore and his son braved the post Christmas traffic in Greenville to return a few gifts.

"We had to go out and exchange some clothes that fit my son a little bit better," says Moore.

That's not the only reason the father son duo decided to get out of the house.

"Just family time, getting out and enjoying time with one another," Moore adds.

But most importantly, the two chose the day after Christmas to return gifts because, "We want to be able to get back this afternoon to watch the bowl games, of course."

Tracy Faircloth and her daughter drove from Edenton to return a special Christmas gift at best buy.

"We had to return a computer that unfortunately was damaged when we opened it yesterday," she says.

She came to return the computer the day after Christmas so her daughter and son can start using it as soon as possible.

"It's frustrating because I mean you know, you open it and you automatically want to play it," says Abby Faircloth.

Faircloth says she and her daughter usually don't go out to stores the day after Christmas but this year she and her daughter plan to make a day out of it.

Courtney Carleton says when she goes out the day after Christmas she sticks to a plan to avoid large crowds of shoppers.

"This is the list I'm going to get, I'm going to stick to it and then I'm going to leave." she says.

January 2nd is expected to be a popular day for returns at 1.9 million items.