Eastern Carolina workers concerned as unemployment soars

Roughly 10 million people have been laid off across the nation because of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

(Cropped Photo: MGN Photo - Julie Chasen / MGN)(License Link)

More than 6.6 million people in the U.S. have also applied for unemployment benefits. These numbers are breaking records as they are the highest in at least 35 years with many workers struggling to survive.

Bertha Wooten said she can’t pay her rent, and her daughter is now unemployed because of the virus.

"We need help. We need help to be able to work, to be able to do what we need to do. I mean, my life has been downhill. Depression and all kinds of things have hit me because of what's going on,” said Wooten.

Wooten is among many who have applied for unemployment claims. However, many are being delayed because of the backlog and the offices overwhelmed by the number of claims.

The $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law includes $350 billion in small business loans to help prevent future layoffs.