Eastern Carolina supports deployed troops

A group in the east is making care packages for the thousands of troops leaving Fort Bragg as they head to the Middle Rast to protect our country.

Following the U.S. killing Iran top Commander Qasem Soleimani by an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump, tensions are rising between the U.S. and Iran. Many troops are deploying from Fort Bragg.

Army vet Zeke Jaramillo went through a similar deployment after 9/11.

Jaramillo compares the experience, "One morning, you'll be doing one thing and all of a sudden, 'Hey, look! Get your bags. We're deploying right now.'"

He knows exactly how these soldiers feel.

"They're more mission-focused at the moment, but also there's like a little hesitantation about what's going on and what's going on back on," Jaramillo said.

N.C. Packs 4 Patriots in Ayden has spent the day making care packages to send to deployed servicemen. Inside of these care packages are toiletries, snacks, books, and more. Barbara Whitehead is the volunteer director and a military mom herself.

"Fort Bragg is right down the road and so, we want to be sure that we are supporting them," Whitehead said. "When they get in-country, very often they need to take a shower. They need a snack and so, care packages are very important."

Volunteer Judy Dobler feels the two-hour drive from Emerald Isle is worth helping the troops.

"This is really well worth it so that we know we're really helping and making a difference," said Dobler.

Since Dobler is from a Marine town, she knows of neighbors with needs that motivate her to volunteer.

Jaramillo says those care packages really help out the soldiers. He says oftentimes when things happen last-minute, there's no time to grab personal items.

"Giving donations is a key thing. I mean, it's a backbone of supporting your troops," said Jaramillo.

Whitehead and Jaramillo send their message to the men and women serving our country.

"You're not alone. The community—your country is grateful for your service. We appreciate your service and your sacrifices that you are making," Whitehead said.

Jaramillo said, "Keep a positive attitude and just hang around peers that are being positive." He adds, "Just hang in there and be strong."

He says the best thing we can offer those deployed, is prayer.

N.C. Packs 4 Patriots is in desperate need of more sunscreen for troops as it's often forgotten about during the wintertime. And they're always looking for more volunteers, supplies, and donations for shipping costs. They also send letters to servicemen. Here's there address:

249-Third Street

Ayden, North Carolina 28513