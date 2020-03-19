Eastern Carolina schools continue to make adjustments due to coronavirus

The Onslow County School Board called an emergency meeting Thursday, voting to allow their superintendent to make decisions responding to the coronavirus, without the normal process of board approval.

Brent Anderson with Onslow County Schools says, “As we saw over the weekend, things can change from hour to hour, so this allows the superintendent to respond to those changes as things come in from the state, from health officials”

Potential decisions could impact curriculum, the school calendar, and online learning plans.

Anderson says, "Online learning has gone pretty well. We're only in day two, but we've had some great results so far."

Private schools are taking similar steps, but for Catholic School Infant of Prague, a key part of their education is not traditionally held through a computer screen.

Rhonda Fullerton of Infant of Prague says, "Wednesdays the children have their mass, so it's been a little hard because all of our masses have been cancelled, but we're getting really creative.”

With an unknown timeline of how long schools will be closed, they're prepared to do what they can to get their students back into their routine.

Fullerton says, "We have some ideas of how we can receive penance and how we can livestream some masses for our parishioners. We're going to make this work, and we're going to get through this, and we're going to come out stronger on the other side."

The Bishops in the state that oversee Catholic schools followed Governor Cooper's orders and said all Catholic schools are closed for now as well.

