Eastern Carolina reacts to president's impeachment acquittal

The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump of Impeachment, ending only the third presidential trial in American history.

Pitt County Democratic and Republican leaders reacted to Wednesday's vote and local reaction falls along party lines, just as it also did with the Senate vote when it comes to Trump's impeachment acquittal.

President Trump was found not guilty of both articles of impeachment and some Republicans in Greenville say the impeachment was a waste of time and money.

"What we do is we elect these officials to go up to WASHINGTON and represent us and the impeachment has put a stall on their job," said Brenda Smith, the Vice-Chair of the Pitt County Republican Party.

some Democrats think differently. Charles Mclawhorn is the Chair of the Pitt County Democratic Party and said, "The result that he got wasn't anything that exonerates him for his conduct. It just rewards his bullying so the long term effect of this could be that his behavior does not improve and that we will all suffer in some way for the fact that Trump has not been checked."

ECU Political Science student Hunter Whittington said it is a history lesson.

"Being able to be in this moment and watch it all unfold and watch as people try to rationalize and explain unprecedented levels of behavior as a nation is just an interesting time in our history. It's very interesting to watch as a political science major," Whittington said.

McLawhorn said he thinks the political climate will get worse in the country because we don't have anyone in office who is willing to reach across the aisle and work together.

However, many believe this will just fuel President Trump's campaign in the 2020 Election.