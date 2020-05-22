Eastern Carolina partially open for weekend getaways

Memorial Day Weekend gives us the first taste of summer, but this weekend will look a little different than in past years. This weekend we will recognize the holiday with fewer people than usual and social distance ourselves from others.

Focusing on what will be open this weekend, Greenville Parks and Rec. Director Gary Fenton said places like the greenway are open. "It's about six and a half miles long. Its various places they can get on the greenway."​

If you see yellow caution tape in outdoor areas and a closed sign, it may not mean the entire area is closed, but just the playgrounds or another area.

Fenton said this weekend is a good weekend for kayaking. He explained many companies rent kayaks in Eastern Carolina. "There are many companies in this area that will rent kayaks to them, and will deliver them ​to wherever they are on the river or a pond,"​ he said.

Andrew Wimsett is the Program Assistant at River Park North. He said this weekend you can't rent boats, but you can launch your personnel boats.

For people looking to cast their fishing rods into the water, that's open and free during this weekend. "We have waived all of our fishing fees for right now, and people can just come out here and ​fish with their families,"​ Wimsett said.

​

The annual Memorial Day Service at the Fallen Soldier Monument is canceled this year, but organizers recommend people still visit the memorial and reflect on the sacrifice. "It's a time to pause and reflect on the people who have sacrificed their lives ​and the people and families that were impacted by that,"​ said Wimsett.

For those looking to cool off from all the heat, pools are allowed to reopen but the Greenville Community Pool won't reopen until June 13th. "We may be able to pull it off a little bit before that, but that's just a few weeks away from the 13th,"​ said Fenton.

During all activities, social distancing is encouraged, and wearing gloves and masks at your discretion.