Eastern Carolina man appearing on NBC's The Titan Games

One man, born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, followed his father's footsteps to become a high school agriculture teacher. His students are used to seeing him in the front of the classroom, but soon, they'll see him on a much bigger stage.

Will Sutton teaches agriculture at Croatan High School in Carteret County. When he's not in the classroom, you can find him in the weight room each morning training, and pursuing his passion for power lifting. That's what led him to become a contestant for the NBC competition show called The Titan Games. Sutton said if he made it to that national stage, so can anyone else from a small town.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, it matters how much effort you put into it," said Sutton.

It's a motto the Trenton-native takes with him from the classroom to the basketball court as a coach, and coaching on the baseball field too.

Sutton said, "I grew up playing sports. As soon as I could walk, I was hitting a baseball off a tee, and I'm very competitive. It doesn't matter what it is, I'm very competitive, and I want to teach the students how being competitive is good for them."

One day when the agriculture teacher was in the middle of a lesson, he learned of something he felt was worth a shot, trying out for The Titan Games, an NBC competition show with incredible athletes and inspiring stories.

"We were about to watch an instructional video in class and I saw an ad for The Titan Games," he said.

Sutton's training partner, Johnathan Rigsby said, "I was like, you've got to send a video to these people."

Rigsby had seen the NBC strength-based competition show before and knew his friend had what it takes.

"You know, he's a character. I was like, this is it. This is gonna be his shot. I didn't have any doubt, I knew he was going to get into the show."

Season 2 of The Titan Games premieres on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25th, at 8 pm.