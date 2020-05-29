Eastern Carolina law enforcement chiefs denounce actions that led to death of George Floyd

Law enforcement agency chiefs in Eastern Carolina are denouncing the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest that led to George Floyd's death.

"To hear an adult male call for his mother...I could only see my son...calling for me," said Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance in an interview with WITN's Nikki Hauser, "I think people should be outraged. And I think it pulls back the curtains of something that's systemic here in the institution of justice."

Other agencies have released statements of their own regarding the death of George Floyd.

"Today, our sincerest sympathies and condolences are extended to George Floyd’s family and friends.

New Bern Chief of Police Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. joins police chiefs across the state and across the country in denouncing the actions of police officers during his arrest, which ultimately led to his death. The actions of these officers appear without merit and justification. This unacceptable police behavior ruptures the fabric of public trust in law enforcement. It goes against our professional code of conduct and defies our commitment to protect and serve all people.

The New Bern Police Department works tirelessly to foster positive relationships and partnerships with everyone in our community. As law enforcement officials, we must always adhere to the high standards of fair treatment, dignity, and respect toward all individuals each and every day. Those standards were abandoned in this arrest and we strongly condemn this behavior.

George Floyd’s family, friends, his community, and the Minneapolis Police Department remain in our thoughts and prayers."

"The death of George Floyd is an absolute tragedy – one that could have easily been avoided.

As a Chief, I am extremely disturbed by the video that was released showing Mr. Floyd’s death. The actions I observed by the officers in Minneapolis are not representative of officers as a whole. They do not match the training we’ve invested in or the measures we’ve taken to ensure accountability and transparency here at the Greenville Police Department. They do not reflect the values that we in law enforcement have worked tirelessly to instill nor do they speak to the positive relationships we have built with the community here in Greenville.

Instead, the video depicts a disturbing lack of empathy and complete disregard for human life. Even more sickening, this lack of humanity was displayed by someone who wore a badge. As police officers, we take an oath to protect the citizens we serve and help those in need. The officers in Minneapolis failed to uphold that oath when someone needed them most. They should be held to the highest standards for their behavior.

There is no doubt many of us in the law enforcement community will be fielding questions and concerns as to public safety and police interactions in the coming days and months. And rightfully so. While I don’t believe the incident in Minneapolis should define our entire profession, I understand that it will have a lasting impact on the trust and respect our community members have for men and women behind the badge everywhere. I also understand expressions of concern, frustration or even anger toward those of us in uniform.

In times like these, it can be difficult to see the good all around us. I promise, there are good police officers out there. Nothing infuriates a good cop more than a bad cop. Trust me when I tell you the officers here at the Greenville Police Department are hurt, mad, and discouraged too.

If you are as infuriated as we are, then let’s talk about it. In times of difficulty, nothing brings a community together more than agreeing on a common issue. It’s our responsibility as officers and citizens to step up and do the right thing. We must respect life above everything else.

I’m proud of the dedication and professionalism of our Greenville police officers who continue to serve our community with compassion, empathy, and integrity during these extraordinary times."

"The heinous act perpetrated on George Floyd was reprehensible. The video clearly shows a Minneapolis Police Officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until the life left his body. I am disgusted by what I saw, a man clearly under the control of police, begging for his life as bystanders pleaded with the officers to allow him to breathe.

As law enforcement professionals, we must set aside our fears, concerns and worries about speaking out against what we know to be wrong and hold ourselves and each other to a higher standard. Remaining silent only serves to enable such behavior and can lead to the public perceiving this type of behavior as being condoned by others in the law enforcement community. We can work for years doing it right, but to allow a situation like what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis go unchecked or unanswered can undo all of that positive work in the blink of an eye.

Law enforcement is about connecting with our citizens by way of mutual respect, seeking opportunities to resolve issues in partnership, rather than the “us against them” mentality. We must do more to prevent this from ever happening again, and it starts with those of us within the law enforcement community demanding better and settling for nothing less!

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of George Floyd, the Minneapolis Police Department and the entire Minneapolis community."