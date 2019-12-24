Eastern Carolina girl collects more than 100 coats for people in need

An eight-year-old from Eastern North Carolina is doing her part to help those in need during the holiday season.

Vienna Hayn set a goal to collect 50 coats this holiday season, but quickly surpassed that. She has worked with the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville to organize the coat drive.

Hayn said she thinks it's important to think about others, and realized that there was a need in the community to provide coats for those who don't have a way to stay warm this winter.

