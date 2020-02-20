Eastern Carolina dealing with first snow of the season

Most of eastern Carolina is seeing snow come down in the first snow of the season.

The rain began to transition over to snow in places like Bertie, Martin, and Pitt County around 5:00 p.m. Other areas saw the transition to snow a bit later.

There have been reports of accidents throughout the east and Highway Patrol urges people to stay off of the roads unless it's a necessity.

Roads conditions are expected to get worse overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.

There also have been reports of sporadic power outages.

Many school and businesses have already closed for Friday.

Most of eastern Carolina remains under a Winter Storm Warning until 10:00 a.m. Friday.

