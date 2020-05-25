Eastern Carolina communities hold virtual Memorial Day observances

A Memorial Day tradition in Jacksonville was a little different this year.

The annual observance at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery was streamed online only, so there was no audience.

The tradition includes honoring those who died while serving our country and reading the names of fallen shipmates since Memorial Day last year.

In Pamlico County, which is home to 1,500 Veterans, the county held a small gathering because of COVID-19 restrictions.

It wasnt open to the public, but people could still watch live on Facebook.

County leaders say no matter what's happening in the world, it's important to honor those who lost their lives while serving the country.

