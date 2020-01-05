Eastern Carolina child defying odds after life-threatening accident

September 7, 2019 is a day that Erica Miller will never forget.

"I said, 'Something doesn't seem right in my soul.' So, I felt it in my stomach that something was wrong with my child," says Miller.

Miller's daughter Sameg was involved in a head on collision in Atlanta causing her brain stem to separate from her spinal cord, fractures in her neck and swelling and fluid to the brain.

Doctor's told Miller her daughter had a 1% chance of surviving. It was Miller's faith that pushed her through.

"They wanted me to pull the plug on my child but I said, 'God has another plan for my child,'" Miller explained.

After Sameg was treated in Atlanta, Miller brought her to the James and Connie Maynard Hospital on November 20 where she continues to beat the odds that were against her.

"She can blink twice for yes and once for no. She can play possum, act like she's asleep, and then when I leave or get away from her she'll open her eyes, like if mommy's gone," says Miller.

Miller has taken to social media to share Sameg's journey, which is how Abby Lewis and Vicki St. George from Be Love, Give Love heard about the Miller's story.

"We knew Erica needed to be refreshed and encouraged and loved on." says Lewis.

Lewis and St. George say they felt an instant connection when meeting Miller and her daughter.

"It's almost like we already knew who she was because, I mean we all three recognized each other," says St. George.

The ladies brought a gift basket to Sameg, prayed over her and decided to start a fundraiser for Sameg and her mother.

"Whether it's $500 or $20,000, it doesn't matter. All of it goes to her." says Lewis.

Miller says the journey has inspired her to share Sameg's story to show the power of prayer.

"At first, I was like, 'I just want my baby back,' but this is my calling," Miller adds.

If you would like to donate to Sameg's fundraiser, you can go to http://www.belovegivelove.com​.

