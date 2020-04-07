Eastern Carolina Logan's Roadhouse restaurants remain open, not closing

While the parent company that owns the Logan's Roadhouse restaurant chain has closed all 261 of its locations and fired nearly all its 18,000 furloughed employees, that does not include the franchise locations in eastern Carolina.

Joshua Temblador, General Manager of the Logan's in Greenville, tells WITN they remain open for takeout and delivery and will not be closing. He says that is the case for all franchise locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The McWhorter family owns the Greenville restaurant and 17 other locations.

Chuck McWhorter, President and Owner told WBTV in Charlotte, "We're trying our best to keep the doors open. Our stores do extremely well."

McWhorter says he has been trying to keep his management team together at each one of his locations to manage the To-Go side of the business.

