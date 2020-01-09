Eastern Carolina Congressmen react to War Powers Resolution

The Democratic-controlled House has approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

The War Powers Resolution is not binding on Trump and would not require his signature. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insists it "has real teeth" because "it is a statement of the Congress of the United States." The House approved the measure, 224-194.

Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy voted against the resolution, while First District Democrat G.K. Butterfield voted for it.

Congressman Butterfield said, " I was proud to take action to protect the American people by voting to pass the War Powers Resolution. The Administration must work with Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence."

Congressman Murphy said, "No matter what opinion you may have about President Trump, Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike should always do what is best for our brave service members overseas. Requiring Congressional approval to use force in response to intelligence about imminent threats to U.S. soldiers would be impractical, dangerous and could cost lives."

Trump claims he has no obligation to give lawmakers advance warning, saying Democrats like Pelosi "want us to tell them so they can leak it to their friends in the corrupt media."

