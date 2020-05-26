Easter Seals counselor charged by deputies with sex crimes

A sheriff's office says that a counselor is facing child sex crime charges.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office has charged Kelvin Sawyer, 37, of New Bern, with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Investigators say that the underage victim said that she was sexually assaulted by her Easter Seals counselor last Friday evening.

Easter Seals is a non-profit organization that provides services for intellectually and/or developmentally disabled people.

Sawyer is being held in the Craven County jail under a $150,000 bond.