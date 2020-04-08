Easter Bunny parade rides through Winterville

With Easter this weekend and families forced to stay at home, the Easter Bunny came to them Wednesday with the help of a local group.

It's a tradition for some parents during Easter to take their children to see the Easter Bunny. But due to social distancing, kids won't be able to sit on the Easter Bunny's lap for a photo this year. So, the Greenville Women's League decided to ride around with the Easter Bunny in a parade so that kids could interact and take picture's from a safe distance.

Greenville Women's League reached out the community through Facebook and neighborhood groups to let them know about the event.