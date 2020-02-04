East Carteret High School students participate in Job Shadow Day

Dozens of students in one high school in the east spent the day outside of their classroom and out in the community shadowing different career fields.

More than 30 students from East Carteret High School had the chance to pick what career field they were interested in and then spent the day seeing a day in the life of those different jobs.

Two students spent their day at Jarrett Bay Boatworks learning about how a boat goes from an idea to a real boat.

Some students spent the day shadowing WITN's Stacia Strong.

Anna Foster said, "It was different than what I thought, the editing process was a lot more and there was lot more to it than I thought, but all in all, I really enjoyed it."

Another student spent her day at Beaufort Elementary School shadowing teachers.

This experience is one educators say is critical to helping students determine what they may want to do after high school.

Karen Wood, Beaufort Elementary School Principal says, "When you think about students being 17 or 18-years-old going off to college and in many cases having to declare a major right away, it's good when they've had the opportunity to experience some different fields of work, because teaching might not be for them."

This is the second year tenth grade students at East Carteret High School have had the opportunity to spend the day job shadowing.

